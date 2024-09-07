Bite Kitchen – Gluten free restaurant

By Gillian • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 14:03 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Bite Kitchen

Best Up and Coming Gluten Free Restaurant on the Costa Del Sol – Bite Kitchen

A year after opening its doors to the public, Bite Kitchen, an exclusively gluten-free restaurant, is celebrating their first birthday after a remarkable year of success. Offering a solely gluten-free menu which serves an all day breakfast and lunch (“Brunch”) and dinner, Bite Kitchen has become a local sensation for those not only seeking gluten free food, but for those who just want to enjoy a great place to eat with incredibly tasty food.

Located in the heart of Miraflores, Bite Kitchen boasts a modern and spacious restaurant that takes great pride in not only preparing wholesome, fresh and home-made food but also has on offer a range of fresh fruit smoothies and cakes, in addition to a generous selection of international wines, beers (including gluten free ones of course!) spirits, cocktails and speciality beverages.

As the gluten free community, along with other allergy and intolerance suffers will be all too familiar with, the dilemma begins the moment they are invited or decide to go out to eat. The reality is, they do not enjoy the same freedoms of being able to go anywhere and even after thorough research is done, the problem is not quite solved. Many questions will need to be asked at the restaurant to staff and chefs to ensure confidence that their allergy or intolerance is understood and will be managed. A simple activity such as this, which should be an enjoyable experience can actually bring great stress and anxiety.

Some restaurants in all their good intentions, may attempt to offer gluten free food items but unfortunately these options tend to be quite limited, compromised on taste as its easier to remove the problem ingredient than offer an alternative or prepared in a kitchen and with equipment which usually cannot guarantee that there will be no cross contamination. The difference at Bite Kitchen is that they are not only able to offer an extensive and varied gluten free menu which is so delicious you would never know it was gluten free, but more importantly it is prepared in a completely contamination free environment.

Bite Kitchen’s goal is to offer a space of inclusivity. Where the whole family can enjoy a great culinary experience and the gluten free member of the group can focus their attention more on their enjoyment with their fellow guests rather than navigating a menu. And best of all, be able to choose anything they want from the menu and even have a bite of someone else’s too!

Though it has only been open for a year, Bite Kitchen have received nothing other than exceptional reviews, with customers raving, calling the food ‘phenomenal’ and being ‘eager to return’, with many describing staff as extremely ‘welcoming’ towards those with additional dietary requirements. With promotions such as the early bird breakfast menu, perfect for golfers looking for delicious food at an affordable price on their golfing route, Bite Kitchen is the place to be.

Urb Jazmin de Miraflores, Calle Jazmin, 29649 Mijas Costa

648 716 162

www.bite-kitchen.com

Sponsored