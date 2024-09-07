Brigitte Bardot, diva of Torremolinos fair

By Adam Woodward •
Brigette Bardot features on new poster.
Credit: Pablo Cortes del Pueblo, Facebook
A very young Brigette Bardot is advertising the Torremolinos San Miguel Fair this year. But why?
The movie diva is the central focal point for the illustrated official poster this year. Illustrator Pablo Cortés del Pueblo, native of Almería, now resident in Malaga, has created the poster for the 2024 Feria de San Miguel this year which features the movie diva Brigitte Bardot.
In 1957, Bardot was in Torremolinos filming the movie Heaven Fell That Night. During the Franco dictatorship, Torremolinos was well known as being one of the most socially progressive and permissive towns in Spain. While permission for the filming was granted, the movie was never permitted to be shown here. Nonetheless, during Bardot’s stay on the Costa del Sol, her presence carried a buzz around it and plenty of photos were taken of her enjoying the hospitality of the Spanish. For this reason, Pablo Cortés deemed her image to be the perfect emblem of this years poster and Feria.
Faithful to its oldest traditions, Torremolinos celebrates the Feria de San Miguel and the Romeria Pilgrimage at the end of September, and it will be the biggest event on the social calendar of the Costa del Sol this month.
Like no other on the Costa del Sol, the streets of Torremolinos will be abundantly decorated as the locals share joy, laughter, music, drinks and the best in Andalusia cuisine. The town centre during the day and the Fairgrounds at night become the epicentres of a vibrant party atmosphere. In addition, thanks to the wonderful September weather, the beach is dressed up for the party too and turns the fair into a unique festive experience.
