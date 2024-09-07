Casares traditional Cristo Fair

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 8:47 • 1 minute read

Crowded with partygoers in Casares. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Casares

The historic Pueblo Blanco, Casares, celebrates its traditional end of harvest Cristo Fair from September 13 to 15.

This, the last fair of the Summer will feature the musical The Lion King, a tribute concert to 80s pop, and a vivacious atmosphere with orchestras in the Plaza de España and an area for the younger ones in Zona Joven del Llano.

Casares closes the Summer with its traditional Feria del Cristo, a festival that is enjoyed annually with a vibrant and fun atmosphere among the local population and visitors and that will feature big musical events.

Traditional end of harvest festivities in Casares

The festivities have an agricultural origin, as they traditionally celebrated the eagerly awaited end of the harvest. One of the most special and beloved moments of this fair is the picturesque procession of the Holy Christ that will pass through the streets of Casares on Saturday 14 from 9.30pm.

The programme begins on Thursday 12 with the musical show ‘The Lion King’ and will open on Friday with pop concerts in Plaza España at 10pm, then giving way to the Orchestra D’Vertigo and the group Latidos livening up the dancing each night. The Youth Zone will feature DJs Melen and Pablo García. The little ones will have a large area of fair ground rides between the Paseo de la Carrera and the Peñón Rodao.