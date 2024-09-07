Charity ham cutting festival

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 12:06 • 1 minute read

Professionally cut Spanish ham. Credit: javi_indy, Freepik

Cured ham cutting contest with professional cutters from all over the country and ham tasting, and all for a great cause.

Organised by the charity Asociación Girasoles, this the 4th Festival of Ham Cutters will be held on Sunday, September 15 in Alhaurín de la Torre, as a fundraiser in aid of Investigation into childhood cancers and rare diseases in the Parque de los Patios.

As in previous years, this tasty event will start at 11.30am and offer live bands as well as 30 something professional ham cutters from over the country and the best in Iberian cured hams.

The aim is to sell as many dishes of ham as possible for charity

This festival owes its origins to Antonio González, a professional ham cutter from San Fernando, Cádiz, and the driving force behind this idea. This year, Juan Antonio Coto, also a professional cutter, takes up his ham knife and leads the cutters. The aim is to sell as many dishes of ham as possible in order to raise as much money as possible. The symbolic price of a plate of ham and two drinks will be around €5. Each slicer will donate a ham and its complete slice free of charge.

There will be other local produce stalls and drinks as well as entertainment laid on by the local council. Entrance is free.