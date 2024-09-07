By Eleanor EWN •
French city Clermont-Ferrand is considering extending free weekend public transport to a full week-long service. This move aligns with a growing trend among local authorities aiming to reduce pollution and stimulate local economies.
Mayor Olivier Bianchi expressed openness to the idea, acknowledging the need for additional funding to implement such a policy. He estimated a yearly cost of €15 million and suggested that taxpayers should bear the financial burden rather than continuing to charge users.
The issue of free public transport is expected to be a key topic in the upcoming 2026 municipal campaign.
Several large cities in France already offer free public transport with the aim of reducing reliance on cars. For the public, a great public transport system can be cost-effective and avoid stressful car-related problems like ever-changing traffic regulations. However, the French transport system continues to face issues with accessibility.
Dunkirk became the largest European urban agglomeration with a fully free bus network in September 2018. This initiative aimed to improve public transportation accessibility and reduce pollution.
Prior to implementing free public transport, Dunkirk focused on enhancing its bus services, extending routes, increasing frequency, and integrating buses with traffic signals. These improvements played a crucial role in encouraging residents to embrace the free transportation option.
In a move similar to Dunkirk, the town of Calais has implemented free bus travel for all passengers. This initiative, launched in January 2020, has led to a significant increase in ridership, with passenger numbers rising by 70% in the initial months.
The free bus service is available to all residents and visitors without requiring proof of residency or a ticket. Mayor Natacha Bouchart announced the measure in November 2018, in response to concerns raised by local citizens.
Montpellier, in southeastern France, has gradually implemented a free public transportation system. Initially, the city offered free bus and tram rides to residents on weekends starting in September 2020.
As of December 21, 2023, public transportation became entirely free for all Montpellier residents. To qualify, individuals must submit an application with proof of identity and residency.
Several French cities have implemented free public transportation initiatives to promote sustainable mobility and reduce reliance on cars.
These initiatives aim to encourage sustainable transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and improve air quality. By offering free public transportation, these cities are promoting a more environmentally friendly and accessible mode of travel.
