By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 9:01 • 2 minutes read

French city Clermont-Ferrand is considering extending free weekend public transport to a full week-long service. This move aligns with a growing trend among local authorities aiming to reduce pollution and stimulate local economies.

Mayor Olivier Bianchi expressed openness to the idea, acknowledging the need for additional funding to implement such a policy. He estimated a yearly cost of €15 million and suggested that taxpayers should bear the financial burden rather than continuing to charge users.

The issue of free public transport is expected to be a key topic in the upcoming 2026 municipal campaign.

French Cities that Already Offer Free Public Transport

Several large cities in France already offer free public transport with the aim of reducing reliance on cars. For the public, a great public transport system can be cost-effective and avoid stressful car-related problems like ever-changing traffic regulations. However, the French transport system continues to face issues with accessibility.

Dunkirk

Dunkirk became the largest European urban agglomeration with a fully free bus network in September 2018. This initiative aimed to improve public transportation accessibility and reduce pollution.

Prior to implementing free public transport, Dunkirk focused on enhancing its bus services, extending routes, increasing frequency, and integrating buses with traffic signals. These improvements played a crucial role in encouraging residents to embrace the free transportation option.

Calais

In a move similar to Dunkirk, the town of Calais has implemented free bus travel for all passengers. This initiative, launched in January 2020, has led to a significant increase in ridership, with passenger numbers rising by 70% in the initial months.

The free bus service is available to all residents and visitors without requiring proof of residency or a ticket. Mayor Natacha Bouchart announced the measure in November 2018, in response to concerns raised by local citizens.

Montpellier

Montpellier, in southeastern France, has gradually implemented a free public transportation system. Initially, the city offered free bus and tram rides to residents on weekends starting in September 2020.

As of December 21, 2023, public transportation became entirely free for all Montpellier residents. To qualify, individuals must submit an application with proof of identity and residency.

Several French cities have implemented free public transportation initiatives to promote sustainable mobility and reduce reliance on cars.

Other Notable Cities that Offer Free or Partially Free Public Transport

Douai: Douai offers free bus travel to all residents and visitors.

Nantes: Since April 2021, Nantes has provided free weekend travel for both residents and tourists. The price of unlimited travel passes has also decreased by 20%.

Nancy: The eastern city of Nancy introduced free weekend public transportation in December 2020. This applies to all residents and visitors, including bus, tram, and Citadine shuttle services.

Amiens: The city of Amiens offers free public transportation on Saturdays. Children under 16 travel for free, and low-income families can access unlimited, subsidised passes.

Lille: In January 2022, Lille began providing free public transportation for all residents under the age of 18.

These initiatives aim to encourage sustainable transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and improve air quality. By offering free public transportation, these cities are promoting a more environmentally friendly and accessible mode of travel.

What Do You Think?

Do you think it’s a good idea to offer free public transport? What is the impact? Leave your comments below!

Keep up to date with our French news here.