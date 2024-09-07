By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 2 minutes read

Image: Javier Sánchez/ coralguardian.org

IN a remarkable conservation effort, the Deep CORE Project, led by Coral Soul and Coral Guardian, has successfully restored 750 coral colonies in just three years. Since 2020, this groundbreaking initiative has been breathing new life into the delicate ecosystems off Punta de la Mona, a protected marine area in La Herradura.

Pioneering Conservation: A New Hope for Mediterranean Reefs

Deep CORE stands out as one of the Mediterranean’s pioneering participatory marine conservation projects. This unique project focuses on revitalising the reef habitats of the chandelier coral and the orange coral—two endangered species crucial to marine biodiversity. Despite the area’s status as a Natural Park since 2015, human activities and abandoned fishing gear have wreaked havoc on these underwater treasures, breaking corals and choking their chances for survival.

A Bright Future: Ensuring the Survival of Mediterranean Reefs

The project’s success is notable: over 1,000 kg of marine debris has been cleared, 1,270 locals have been educated, and collaborations with two universities are fuelling ongoing research. With continuous seabed clean-ups and local outreach, Deep CORE is ensuring a vibrant future for Mediterranean reefs.

How You Can Help Save Coral Reefs

While projects like Deep CORE are making significant strides in coral restoration, everyone can play a part in protecting these vital ecosystems. Here are some ways you can contribute:

Reduce Plastic Use: Plastic pollution is one of the major threats to marine life, including coral reefs. Reduce single-use plastics, recycle properly, and participate in local beach clean-ups. Support Sustainable Seafood: Overfishing and destructive fishing practices can harm coral reefs. Choose sustainably sourced seafood to reduce pressure on marine ecosystems. Donate or Volunteer: Support organizations like Coral Soul, Coral Guardian, and other conservation groups working on coral restoration. Consider donating or volunteering for local initiatives. Educate Yourself and Others: Awareness is a powerful tool. Learn about the importance of coral reefs and share your knowledge with friends and family to inspire collective action. Reduce Your Carbon Footprint: Climate change poses a significant threat to coral reefs. Reducing your carbon footprint through energy conservation, using public transport, and supporting clean energy initiatives can make a difference. Be a Responsible Traveler: If you’re visiting coral reef areas, practice responsible snorkeling and diving. Avoid touching or standing on corals, and use reef-safe sunscreens to prevent chemical damage. Advocate for Marine Protection: Support policies and legislation that protect marine environments. Your voice can help push for stronger environmental protections and more funding for conservation efforts.

By taking these small but impactful steps, you can contribute to the global effort to protect and restore coral reefs, ensuring their survival for future generations. Together, we can help ensure that the success stories of projects like Deep CORE continue to grow and inspire.

