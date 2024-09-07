By Catherine McGeer •
Image: Javier Sánchez/ coralguardian.org
IN a remarkable conservation effort, the Deep CORE Project, led by Coral Soul and Coral Guardian, has successfully restored 750 coral colonies in just three years. Since 2020, this groundbreaking initiative has been breathing new life into the delicate ecosystems off Punta de la Mona, a protected marine area in La Herradura.
Deep CORE stands out as one of the Mediterranean’s pioneering participatory marine conservation projects. This unique project focuses on revitalising the reef habitats of the chandelier coral and the orange coral—two endangered species crucial to marine biodiversity. Despite the area’s status as a Natural Park since 2015, human activities and abandoned fishing gear have wreaked havoc on these underwater treasures, breaking corals and choking their chances for survival.
The project’s success is notable: over 1,000 kg of marine debris has been cleared, 1,270 locals have been educated, and collaborations with two universities are fuelling ongoing research. With continuous seabed clean-ups and local outreach, Deep CORE is ensuring a vibrant future for Mediterranean reefs.
While projects like Deep CORE are making significant strides in coral restoration, everyone can play a part in protecting these vital ecosystems. Here are some ways you can contribute:
By taking these small but impactful steps, you can contribute to the global effort to protect and restore coral reefs, ensuring their survival for future generations. Together, we can help ensure that the success stories of projects like Deep CORE continue to grow and inspire.
