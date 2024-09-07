Free self-improvement workshops Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 15:53 • 1 minute read

Edificio de Colores, Fuengirola. Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuengirola

Free personal development workshops have just been made available by Fuengirola Council, including Computer Science and Social Networks, Yoga, personal training and Healthy Cooking workshops.

The Town Hall wants to promote empowerment, self-esteem and the acquisition of different skills such as computer competences, with the aim of reducing the digital divide, or domestic recycling, betting as always on sustainability and the environment, and as well promoting physical health and healthy eating, to improve self-esteem.

Empowerment and improving self-esteem workshops

There are also going to be workshops dedicated to empowerment and improving self-esteem as well as emotional well-being, such as the workshop ‘Listen to your body speak’; ’Boost your emotional well-being’; ‘The challenge of being me’, among others including talks on ‘Managing Grief from a contemporary and Eastern perspective’, and ‘Without Mothers There Is No Future.’

The programme starts on September 12 and ends on December 19 in the Edificio Colores, or the Boquetillo Tenencia. Registrations can be made through the Citizen Card, the Electronic Office or in person at the Edificio Colores and the Boquetillo Office. To resolve any queries, those interested can contact the telephone number 952463525.