By Linda Hall • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 13:37 • 2 minutes read

PLANT CRACKDOWN: Amsterdam city hall wages war on neglected flowerpots Photo credit: Pexels/OleksanderP

Amsterdam city hall has begun to take a tough line on its urban jungle of flowerpots.

The city authorities have now decided that residents in the central district may have no more than two plant pots placed close against the front wall of their property.

Made from a sustainable material, the pots should occupy no more than a 50 x 50-centimetre space and the plants they contain should be healthy.

Those not conforming to the rules, including all flowerpots placed in parking spots and under trees will be removed, city hall said. The move has angered residents, especially those who have installed mini-gardens on the pavements in front of their houses.

But not all were as well cared-for as they could be, pointed out Amelie Strens, councillor responsible for the central Amsterdam district.

Neglected plants were unattractive, did nothing for biodiversity and posed obstacles for people with mobility problems and parents with pushchairs.

Strens said that a work experience employee had been sent to make an inventory of the district’s flowerpots, apart from those installed by city hall.

They found more than 900 pots with plants past their prime, and the councillor explained that these would soon bear stickers stating, “Do I belong to anybody? Adopt me!” together with a QR code.

“Unless somebody responds with six weeks, the city will clean them up,” Strens said.

Dealing with a disproportionate number of flowerpots crowded into one space was another city hall priority.

“These are excesses that really threaten accessibility and cause friction between neighbours,” the councillor added.

Some city residents, like Rogier Noyon – chairman of the Voordestad (For the City) – gave full support to Operation Flowerpot.

Public spaces were vulnerable because they belonged to everybody but nobody at the same time, he said, and it was especially difficult with greenery.

“It has acquired a holy aura, so residents think anything to do with green is good,” Noyon told the media.

“It’s the council’s job to communicate that public spaces belongs to us all, but that does not mean the law of the jungle.”

But not everyone agreed with Noyon.

Some argued that a great deal of public space was occupied by parked or abandoned bicycles, bar terraces as well as litter, while another councillor Rogier Havelaar, objected to spending “even one cent” of public money on improving plant pots.

Ryan Pugh, a 24-year-old, commented that city hall had eliminated car parking spaces near his neighbourhood canal and replaced them with greenery to attract bees and butterflies.

Restricting residents to just two plants was ridiculous, he said: “I have at least 10. It doesn’t incentivise people to make the street their own and more welcoming for everyone.”