In a heartfelt revelation, Queen Mary of Denmark has shared her mixed emotions as her eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, sets off on a transformative journey to East Africa. The 18-year-old, who recently graduated from high school, will spend several months abroad until December, embracing a longstanding tradition among Danish royals of spending time abroad during their youth.

The Royal House of Denmark announced that the future king will be working on farms, engaging with local communities, and learning about Africa’s natural landscapes. This journey is expected to provide him with practical experience and a broader perspective on the world—values that are important for his future role as a monarch.

Queen Mary of Denmark’s Emotional Farewell

While Queen Mary, who shares four children with King Frederik X, expressed pride in her son’s pursuit of ‘deeper learning,’ she also admitted the personal difficulty of his absence. ‘We are going to miss him unimaginably… very, very much,’ she shared during a ceremony in Copenhagen. Despite the heartache, both she and King Frederik look forward to hearing about his experiences when he returns.

Christian’s journey marks a significant step in his royal duties, allowing him to gain life experiences that go beyond the palace walls. His parents believe this will be an opportunity for him to develop important skills and understanding that will benefit him in his future role.

Danish Royal Family: Following Royal Traditions

Crown Prince Christian’s travels are not just a personal journey but also a continuation of a family tradition. His father, King Frederik, traveled to Mongolia in 1986, where he worked with nomads, and later to California in 1989 to work in a vineyard. His grandmother, Queen Margrethe, explored South America in the 1960s. This rite of passage is seen as essential for Danish royals to gain exposure to different cultures and ways of life.

A Year of Significant Change for Crown Prince Christian

Christian’s departure comes after a year of notable changes for the Danish royal family. Following his high school graduation, there was speculation about whether he would pursue university studies or military training, both common paths for royals. Recently, Christian made the surprising decision to forego his royal allowance, choosing instead to prioritize his education until he turns 21.

As the young prince sets off on this new adventure, the royal family looks forward to his return and the valuable insights he will bring back from his time in Africa.

