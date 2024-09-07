La Cala de Mijas Lions ‘President’s Evening’ party

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 07 Sep 2024
La Cala de Mijas Lions.
Credit: La Cala de Mijas Lions
La Cala de Mijas Lions Club have organised a ‘President’s Evening’ party for Saturday September 14, but tickets are selling fast.
At the gala event being held at Miraflores Golf, guests will be greeted with a welcoming glass of Cava and some canapés, as well as some wine. The menú begins with appetisers including King Prawn and avocado timbal, or Roast pepper and marinated onions with feta cheese, or Wild mushrooms and brandy soup topped with herb cream.
For the main course, there will be Highly spiced lamb kofta with aromatic basmati rice, Spinach and ricotta tortellini in pesto, white wine, cream and parmesan, or Rosada a la pobre with garlic butter.
There will be music and entertainment from Zing Duo, a raffle and fun for everyone. Last year 100 guests attended a celebration of good food and entertainment. There was a raffle table laden with magnificent prizes. The evening ended up a great success raising €2,000 for those in need in the Mijas area. This gala event is being held on Saturday, September 14 at Miraflores Golf and tickets are on sale now for €45 per person, from the Lions Charity Shop in La Cala de Mijas. Don’t forget to select your choices from the menu.
