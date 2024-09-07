By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Image: Shutterstock/ Jandro March

LA Viñuela reservoir in Axarquía is showing signs of improvement, but the drought is far from over.

Current Water Levels at La Viñuela

As of early September, the reservoir holds 24.99 cubic hectometres of water, about 15.20 per cent of its total capacity. This is a significant improvement from last year’s 13.56 cubic hectometres, thanks to the Easter rains that boosted reserves by 11.4 cubic hectometres. Despite the ongoing drought, these levels provide a small cushion, allowing Axarquía enough water for human consumption for about ten months, even without further rainfall.

Water Consumption and Conservation in Axarquía

During July and August, Axarquía consumed nearly 4.8 cubic hectometres of water from the reservoir. With the current restrictions and conservation measures in place, the region is managing its resources carefully. The Junta de Andalucía has praised the regulation of water supplies, noting that the current measures are proving effective.

Regional Comparison: La Viñuela vs. Other Reservoirs

Across Málaga province, La Viñuela is among the better-off reservoirs, second only to La Concepción in Marbella, which holds 28.35 cubic hectometres. However, with tourism driving high consumption in September, authorities are urging continued conservation efforts as they await potential autumn rains to ease the situation further.

Water Conservation in the Axarquia Region

While large-scale water management and policy changes are crucial for addressing ongoing water shortages, everyone can play a significant role in conserving this precious resource. By adopting simple water-saving habits at home, we can collectively make a difference and help alleviate the strain on our reservoirs and water systems. Here are some practical tips to help you conserve water and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Fix Leaks Promptly: Repair any dripping faucets or running toilets to prevent water waste.

Repair any dripping faucets or running toilets to prevent water waste. Shorten Showers: Reduce shower time to 5-10 minutes and consider installing a low-flow showerhead.

Reduce shower time to 5-10 minutes and consider installing a low-flow showerhead. Turn Off Taps: Don’t leave the tap running while brushing your teeth, washing hands, or shaving.

Don’t leave the tap running while brushing your teeth, washing hands, or shaving. Use a Broom: Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of using a hose to clean them.

Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of using a hose to clean them. Water Wisely: Water gardens early in the morning or late in the evening to minimise evaporation.

Water gardens early in the morning or late in the evening to minimise evaporation. Full Loads Only: Run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads to maximize efficiency.

Run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads to maximize efficiency. Collect Rainwater: Use rain barrels to collect water for gardening and outdoor use.

Use rain barrels to collect water for gardening and outdoor use. Choose Drought-Tolerant Plants: Opt for plants that require less water for landscaping and gardening.

