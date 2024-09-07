By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 17:17
• 2 minutes read
Image: Shutterstock/ Jandro March
LA Viñuela reservoir in Axarquía is showing signs of improvement, but the drought is far from over.
As of early September, the reservoir holds 24.99 cubic hectometres of water, about 15.20 per cent of its total capacity. This is a significant improvement from last year’s 13.56 cubic hectometres, thanks to the Easter rains that boosted reserves by 11.4 cubic hectometres. Despite the ongoing drought, these levels provide a small cushion, allowing Axarquía enough water for human consumption for about ten months, even without further rainfall.
During July and August, Axarquía consumed nearly 4.8 cubic hectometres of water from the reservoir. With the current restrictions and conservation measures in place, the region is managing its resources carefully. The Junta de Andalucía has praised the regulation of water supplies, noting that the current measures are proving effective.
Across Málaga province, La Viñuela is among the better-off reservoirs, second only to La Concepción in Marbella, which holds 28.35 cubic hectometres. However, with tourism driving high consumption in September, authorities are urging continued conservation efforts as they await potential autumn rains to ease the situation further.
While large-scale water management and policy changes are crucial for addressing ongoing water shortages, everyone can play a significant role in conserving this precious resource. By adopting simple water-saving habits at home, we can collectively make a difference and help alleviate the strain on our reservoirs and water systems. Here are some practical tips to help you conserve water and contribute to a more sustainable future.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.