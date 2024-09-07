Late Summer Extravaganza – last few tickets

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 15:24 • 1 minute read

Nathan Dean, Brian Piccolo and Emma Prothero entertain at Simply Thriving. Credit: Brian Piccolo, Facebook

Simply Thriving, the socially pro-active Costa del Sol group, is putting on a fundraiser dinner, and only a few tickets remain.

In aid of Alzheimers charity AFA, September 15. Organised by popular Costa del Sol entertainer Nathan Dean and with the help of performer, and keen charity supporter, Brian Piccolo, the event will take place on Sunday September 15 at 6.30pm. Tickets have almost all sold out, but if you are quick, you might just get the last ones.

The Late Summer Extravaganza is being held at the Bobby Jones & Spikes restaurant, Miraflores Golf club, Mijas and offers a welcome glass of cava, a three-course meal and drinks. Entertainment will be provided by Nathan Dean, Brian Piccolo and the talented and beautiful songstress Emma Prothero.

Fundraising event in aid of Mijas Costa Alzheimer and Dementia Association

Tickets are just €40 and €10 of which goes directly to AFA (Fuengirola – Mijas Costa Alzheimer and Dementia Association), a non-profit organisation which cares for families in the Fuengirola and Mijas Costa area. The impact of Alzheimer on the family is stress, depression and loneliness, and that is why families need help and understanding of this very sad situation.

All Simply Thriving events are fun, lively and hugely entertaining, and this looks to be no exception. Membership of Simply Thriving Group has increased two-fold in the last year, so be sure to get your tickets early. They have almost sold out, but a few are still available from Brian or Val on 664 898 767.

