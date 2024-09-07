Latest Costa del Sol property news

By EWN • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 14:11 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Overseas Dreams Front-Line Golf Deal - TOP231365

EWN talks with property expert Peter Bowerman about the Costa del Sol property market.

Throughout June, July and August, as expected the coast ignited with millions of second home owners and holidaymakers flocking here to enjoy the Costa del Sol’s fabulous lifestyle. The weather in September is amazing as usual, hot and sunny right up until the first weeks of October when all the top beach clubs have their iconic closing parties. Mid October is when the coast finally returns to the more relaxed Mediterranean way of life that most expats moved here for.

We are always very busy in September and October with buyers coming from all over the world hoping to acquire their dream holiday home. The British buyers still lead the way followed by the French, Belgians and Scandinavians etc, but the Americans are now also jostling for position behind them. All of them wanting to capitalise on Spain’s fabulous weather, healthy alfresco lifestyle, good infrastructure and flourishing property market.

Property prices have been stead il y increasing over the last year, helped by significant international demand and house prices still being very affordable. Foreign tourist numbers were very high again this year, with their generous spending habits highlighting the importance of tourism in Spain. This, and the shortage of quality long / short term holiday rental properties, has led to a large number of “Buy to Let” investors getting back into the market.

After our extremely successful year so far, we are now running low on properties.

