By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 20:51 • 2 minutes read

Orient Express La Dolce Vita Credit: Orient Express, Instagram

Norway´s state-of-the-art luxury train operator, the Norient Express is set to launch in October 2025, offering a unique six-day experience across Norway´s most stunning locations.

Europe´s lavish train journeys; the Norient Express

A Norwegian take on the Orient Express, the two trains with luxurious interiors made from natural materials will host travellers on an unforgettable journey. With a special exercise room and an observatory, the trains will depart from Bergen, moving southeast towards and through Oslo before turning and heading north to end in Trondheim with Norway´s stunning views of serene lakes and mountains.

Electrically powered, the trains will also contribute to the development of the environmentally-friendly infrastructure, creating a balance between people and nature. Details about launch dates and ticket prices are yet to be revealed.

With a high potential of attracting international travellers, the Norient Express is set to become one of Europe´s top train operators alongside historic and renovated luxury journeys already in function.

Europe´s lavish train journeys; Orient Express La Dolce Vita

Italy´s first luxury train, La Dolce Vita is similarly set to offer a lavish dream journey inspired by the golden age of Italian cinema and Federico Fellini´s iconic La Dolce Vita, launching in spring of 2025. Preceding the much-anticipated openings of the first two Orient Express hotels; Orient Express La Minerva in Rome and Orient Express Palazzo Dona Giovannelli in Venice, the train will pay homage to the nostalgic class of the 1960s and 70s in opulent decor and historic window views.

Eight exclusive round-trips, “Made in Italy,” will be offered from Rome, including the legendary locations of Venice, Matera, Tuscany, Piedmont, Portofino, Abruzzo, and Sicily.

Europe´s lavish train journeys; The Presidential Train

Established in 1890, Portugal´s Presidential Train once revolutionized the country´s transportation, hosting popes, presidents, and royals for trips in one-of-a-kind comfort accommodation, before retiring in the 1970s. Today, the train is conserved in Portugal´s National Railway Museum; theatre and event impresario Goncalo Castel-Branco is set to bring the train back for a few days during autumn 2025, setting on a mesmerizing journey from Porto.

Transformed into a gourmet restaurant on rails, the train will invite travellers for a royal stay with dining by Michelin-star chefs and an authentically vintage decour, as they explore Portugal´s stunning views.

Europe´s lavish train journeys; The Transcantabrico Gran Lujo

Coined the Hullero in the past, the Transcantabrico Gran Lujo was originally used to transport coal from Leon to Bilbao in Spain. In 1980, the writer Juan Pedro Aparicio travelled on the train and shared the stories of the people who drove and rode alongside him; inspiring a movement to save and develop the rail line.

Today, it is a five-star luxury operator with top service, guiding travellers through Spain´s Atlantic coast with views of the seaside parts of the Cantabrian coast and the green areas of the country on a week-long route between the Basque city of San Sebastian and World Heritage town Santiago de Compostela, passing by the Bay of Biscay and Bilbao.

Europe´s lavish train journeys; Golden Eagle Danube Express

Launched in 1898 to take travellers across the USSR and Eastern Europe, the magnificent train continues to offer exceptional journeys with offers of the grand European tour made up of a two-week highlight reel of Venice, Prague, Berlin, Krakow, Vienna, and Budapest.

With wood panelling, personal butlers, and fine dining, the train experience not only provides the travellers with memorable views of European centres but also offers top comfort and service.

