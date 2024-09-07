Murcia teens ditch cigarettes for e-cigarettes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Image: Shutterstock/ Oleggg

TEENAGERS in the Region of Murcia are lighting up less but vaping more.

Cigarette Smoking Among Teens Hits Record Low

A recent study reveals that half of students aged 14 to 18 tried e-cigarettes in the last year, a 22.7 per cent jump since 2021. While cigarette smoking has dropped, with only 18.7 per cent of teens having smoked in the past month—a record low since 2012—the shift to vaping is raising alarms among experts who fear it could be a gateway to traditional smoking.

Public Health Priorities: Keeping Teens Smoke-Free

Interestingly, both boys and girls are vaping at similar rates now, unlike two years ago when it was more common among boys. Murcia ranks third in Spain for e-cigarette use among teens, behind Andalucia and Extremadura. As authorities prepare new regulations to curb vaping and alcohol consumption, it’s clear that keeping teens smoke-free remains a top priority in the region’s public health agenda.

The Pros and Cons of Vaping vs. Smoking

While vaping has been touted as a less harmful alternative to smoking, it’s important to weigh both its benefits and drawbacks.

Benefits of Vaping:

Reduced Exposure to Harmful Chemicals: Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco and, therefore, do not produce many of the harmful chemicals found in cigarette smoke, such as tar and carbon monoxide.

Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco and, therefore, do not produce many of the harmful chemicals found in cigarette smoke, such as tar and carbon monoxide. Potential Smoking Cessation Aid: For some smokers, vaping can be a tool to reduce nicotine intake and eventually quit smoking entirely, as it allows for a gradual reduction in nicotine levels.

For some smokers, vaping can be a tool to reduce nicotine intake and eventually quit smoking entirely, as it allows for a gradual reduction in nicotine levels. Fewer Secondhand Smoke Risks: E-cigarettes generate an aerosol rather than smoke, which may pose a lower risk to those around the user compared to the smoke from burning tobacco.

Cons of Vaping:

Unknown Long-Term Effects: The long-term health effects of vaping are still not fully understood. Research is ongoing, and there are concerns about potential respiratory and cardiovascular risks.

The long-term health effects of vaping are still not fully understood. Research is ongoing, and there are concerns about potential respiratory and cardiovascular risks. Nicotine Addiction: Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which can lead to addiction and potentially serve as a gateway to smoking traditional cigarettes, particularly among young users.

Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which can lead to addiction and potentially serve as a gateway to smoking traditional cigarettes, particularly among young users. Regulatory and Safety Concerns: The vaping industry has faced issues with product safety and quality control, leading to occasional health risks from faulty or contaminated devices and liquids.

As authorities work to address the rising trend of teen vaping, balancing the benefits of reduced harm compared to smoking with the potential risks associated with e-cigarette use will be crucial in developing effective public health strategies.

