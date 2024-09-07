Murcia teens ditch cigarettes for e-cigarettes

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 16:16
• 2 minutes read
Image: Shutterstock/ Oleggg
TEENAGERS in the Region of Murcia are lighting up less but vaping more.
A recent study reveals that half of students aged 14 to 18 tried e-cigarettes in the last year, a 22.7 per cent jump since 2021. While cigarette smoking has dropped, with only 18.7 per cent of teens having smoked in the past month—a record low since 2012—the shift to vaping is raising alarms among experts who fear it could be a gateway to traditional smoking.
Interestingly, both boys and girls are vaping at similar rates now, unlike two years ago when it was more common among boys. Murcia ranks third in Spain for e-cigarette use among teens, behind Andalucia and Extremadura. As authorities prepare new regulations to curb vaping and alcohol consumption, it’s clear that keeping teens smoke-free remains a top priority in the region’s public health agenda.
While vaping has been touted as a less harmful alternative to smoking, it’s important to weigh both its benefits and drawbacks.
Benefits of Vaping:
Cons of Vaping:
As authorities work to address the rising trend of teen vaping, balancing the benefits of reduced harm compared to smoking with the potential risks associated with e-cigarette use will be crucial in developing effective public health strategies.
