New direct high-speed train to Barcelona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 11:36 • 1 minute read

New high-speed train between Malaga and Barcelona. Credit: Iryo.

Train operator Iryo is to offer the first direct high-speed train routes from Malaga to Barcelona beginning this December.

The service will have 3 stops en route in Córdoba, Madrid (20 minutes) and Zaragoza and begins on December 15. There will be one train per day in each direction. The Malaga to Barcelona train is expected to leave at 11.35am and arrive in Barcelona 5.37pm. The other way round, the train will leave Barcelona at 11.50am and get to Malaga by 5.42pm.

Tickets from as little as €26

The number of seats available, depending on the time of year, will be a massive 336 to 530. The amount the Iryo trains will be carrying forms part of the company’s aggressive pricing policy, bringing the price of a one-way ticket to between €22 and €64, depending on the day of the trip, the amenities available on board and the possibilities of modification and cancellation.

This is the company’s second connection linking the Northwest with the South of Spain, joining the route between Barcelona and Seville that has been available since 2023.

Iryo has also announced that it has already made ready 70% of the tickets for its website for travel throughout 2025 to the cities on the new route, being the first railway operator to open sales for next year.