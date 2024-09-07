No bullfighting award for Spain officially

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 16:45 • 2 minutes read

Spain has listened to its people and officially ended the National Bullfighting Award Credit: Shutterstock: Artur Bogacki

Spain’s Ministry of Culture has officially cancelled the National Bullfighting Award.

Bullfighting in Spain is a deep-rooted tradition, dating back to 711 CE, considered a respected career and a form of entertainment by some.

The award was first introduced in 2011, endowed with €30,000, and awarded annually since 2013 to individuals or organisations in bullfighting.

Spain officially cancels the National Bullfighting Award

The decision, announced in May by Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun, was finalised in an official order published Friday, September 6.

Culture Minister, Ernest Urtasun, announced on his X account, “The abolition of the National Bullfighting Award is now a reality.”

“With more than 90% of citizen support in the public consultation, today we are fulfilling the commitment to stop subsidising entities that promote animal abuse with public money,” Urtasun added.

The Culture Minster went further, noting that “society’s values and feelings towards bullfighting have evolved,” and noted that many sectors now reject bullfighting as “an unacceptable form of violence against animals.”

The Culture Ministry carried out a Survey of Cultural Habits in Spain

The ministry consulted the public before making the decision, and according to media reports, over 90 per cent supported the cancellation.

Only 1.9 per cent of the population attended bullfighting events in recent years, per the government’s Survey of Cultural Habits, though bullfighting supporters argue these figures reflect pandemic restrictions.

Despite declining popularity, bullfighting remains a part of Spain’s culture, with 412 corridas held in 2022.

In regions like Valencia, local festivities like bous al carrer are still widespread, with over 8,700 events held in 2022.

The conservative Popular Party, the main opposition, said it will reinstate the National Bullfighting Award if it returns to government.

The award was part of a broader list of national prizes recognising excellence in fields like literature, music, and fashion design.

Bullfighting is a controversial and widely contested sport

UNICEF, an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, has also spoken up against bullfighting, specifically protesting the acceptance of children at bullfighting events.

Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), also spoke up against bullfighting in July, interrupting Pope Francis’ first weekly audience with signs and T-shirts displaying their protests.

The Committee on the Rights of the Child of United Nations have also asked multiple countries to keep minors away of the violence of bullfighting, including Portugal, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ecuador and Spain.