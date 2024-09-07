Petition for dog beach, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 9:34 • 1 minute read

Corgi playing on the beach Credit: Bondart Photography - Shutterstock

Benalmadena is one of the only towns on the Costa del Sol that does not have a beach for dogs, and local resident Jessica Merchan has had enough.

Jessica began collecting signatures for a petition to hand in to the local council in July, fed up of the fact that neither Benalmadena nor Torremolinos will turn over any of its 9 kilometres of beaches to those with dogs. Currently, she is at around 500 signatures and is hoping that even more people will join the fight for space for their canine friends to enjoy.

Along the Western Costa del Sol, there are doggy beaches at Playa de Piedra Paloma in Casares, Playa Ventura del Mar in Marbella and Playa Sohail in Fuengirola. There was once an attempt by Benalmadena to designate one beach to dogs, but complains from local residents put an end to that project. Since then, the project has stalled and there has apparently been little interest in the council to prioritise one.

According to some, Tajo de la Soga and Arroyo Hondo beaches have been used by many dog owners, although they are not officially dog-adapted beaches. Local authorities just tend to turn a blind eye to the dog owners, although some local residents do occasionally complain to the police.

What Jessica and her petition signees are calling for is simply a safe space that allows the coexistence between local residents and their pets, and they propose the beaches of Tajo de la Soga and Arroyo Hondo as two possible candidates. However, it will also be necessary to install litter bins, adequate signage identifying the dog beach and, if possible, a shower area for dogs. Jessicas’s petition can be signed at change.org.