Punk Metal at Louie Louie

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

Desamperados en Guirilandia. Credit: Desamperados en Guirilandia, Facebook

Heavy punk from local legends Desamperados en Guirilandia and Mutación at Louie Louie September 13.

Desamperados en Guirilandia have been rocking out of San Pedro de Alcántara since 1987. Heavily influenced by the sounds of 77, Sex Pistols, The Clash, Buzzcocks, and by the wildest hard-rock side of AC/DC and Motorhead, they first got their step into the rock scene at Marbella’s now legendary Marbepop festival.

With the band’s instruments now more in tune, they have recorded several albums and fine-tuned their gig appearances containing a combative rock sound with protest choruses, a raw and powerful noise with which they began to be known nationally, giving concerts all over the country. In 1991, they recorded a second demo consisting of three songs, two of their own, and a cover of The Clash, ‘1977’. This is part of their first set of gigs since they split up in 1994, and they are heavier than ever.

On the same billing this night, Local Punk Metal from Mutación, these Heavy boys have a distinctly 80s feel with overtones of Black Sabbath and Dio. The two groups play a double billing at Louie Louie in Estepona on Friday, September 13 from 10pm. Entry, €11 on the door.