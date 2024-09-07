By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 12:09 • 1 minute read

Almeria’s gastronomy will feature at the 25th Speciality & Fine Food Show Credit: Speciality & Fine Food Show /fb

‘Sabores Almeria’ will travel to London to promote the excellence of Almeria’s products, aiming to strengthen its international presence in the UK.

Sabores Almeria is a seal of gourmet excellence, awarded to businesses and caterers, tourist and hospitality establishments that use and market local products in a prominent manner.

The brand will participate in the 25th Speciality & Fine Food Show on September 10-11, with nine companies showcasing their products, according to the Provincial Council.

The Speciality & Fine Food Show is a hub of inspiration for the artisan food and drink world and “is a treasure trove of discovery and a delight for every sense,” according to the organisers, celebrating its 25th anniversary at this year’s event.

The collaboration between the Provincial Council of Almeria and the Chamber of Commerce of Almeria supports this initiative.

The event offers a platform for nine companies, including Los Filabres, Luxeapers, Peña Cruz, Oleo Almanzora, and others, to exhibit within the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (FIAB) stand.

The event, managed by the Chamber of Commerce, is aimed at SMEs in Almeria’s agri-food sector.

As part of the promotion, a gastronomic event will be held at Cosentino City, London, on September 9.

This will feature chefs Alejandro Ruiz, Noelia Carrion, Rafa Rodriguez, and ham cutter Rafa Madrid, who will prepare tastings of Almeria’s finest products.

The Provincial Council highlighted the importance of the UK market, stating it is “a magnificent opportunity to continue expanding and strengthening the market in British lands.”

The event, organised in collaboration with the multinational Cosentino, will feature Almeria chefs showcasing their products to British hospitality professionals in part of a broader internationalisation effort for Almeria’s agri-food companies.

