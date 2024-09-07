By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 10:39 • 1 minute read

Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante is expected to remain “technically full” throughout September, following a “record-breaking” July and a “very positive” August that exceeded expectations.

These insights are based on data provided by the Provincial Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations of Alicante (APHA).

Projections for September indicate an occupancy rate of 91 per cent, continuing the trend of high occupancy and effectively extending the summer season.

New Record

July set a new record with an average occupancy rate of 86.5 per cent across Alicante City and Playa de San Juan, marking an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared to the same month last year.

In August, occupancy reached 92.6 per cent. Although slightly below last August’s figures, the month still exceeded sector expectations, particularly during the long bank holiday weekend from August 15 to 18, when occupancy peaked at nearly 96 per cent, surpassing both the anticipated 89.6 per cent and the 95 per cent recorded during the same period in 2023.

Very Positive Figures

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, highlighted these figures as “very positive, both qualitatively and quantitatively,” demonstrating that Alicante’s strategy of focusing on segmented tourism products and enhancing tourism quality is yielding results.

“Tourism is crucial for Alicante, and this summer has played a key role in generating wealth and employment, with our accommodations full and profitability surpassing previous years, according to industry reports,” Poquet stated.

She further added that the overall assessment of this summer will be “very positive,” with hopes for continued success into autumn, supported by ongoing efforts to reduce seasonality.

Cruise Ship Tourism

Additionally, ten cruise ships are scheduled to arrive in Alicante this September, bringing approximately 18,000 cruise passengers to the city throughout the month.

The first ship, the MSC Orchestra, which uses Alicante as its home port, is set to arrive on Sunday, September 8.

The same vessel will also mark the end of the month’s cruise activity on September 28.

Notably, the city will welcome the Vasco da Gama and the World Traveller for the first time, with stops scheduled for September 23 and 25, respectively.