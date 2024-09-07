By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 17:06 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook.

Orihuela will host its 10th Tapas and Cocktail/Gin-tonic Route from September 19 to 21.

This gastronomic event has become a prominent attraction in the region, drawing in both locals and tourists who appreciate great food.

This year’s route will feature 24 establishments offering a total of 41 tapas, including 21 savoury dishes, 11 sweet options, and nine cocktails or Gin-tonics.

Compared to last year, when 20 establishments presented 30 tapas, the increase in participation reflects the growing interest and enthusiasm of the local culinary scene.

Participating Venues

Some of the notable venues participating in the 10th Tapas Route include Bar Estanco, Casa Pepe, Café Madeira, Confitería Nueva Bécquer, Gastrobar Haizea, Restaurante Pico del Águila, and Sercotel Palacio Tudemir.

This year, the event coincides with the celebrations honouring the Virgin of Monserrate, adding an extra culinary allure to Orihuela’s festivities.

Prizes & Awards

Competitors in this milestone route will vie for several prestigious awards, recognising their creativity and culinary skills.

The first prize, sponsored by Caja Rural Central, is €400.

The second prize, sponsored by Onda Cero, includes a 60-spot advertising package and an interview, while the third prize, sponsored by Radio Sureste Cope, provides a 30-spot ad package and interview.

Additionally, there will be a €200 prize for the best sweet tapa, also sponsored by Caja Rural Central, and a set of products awarded to the best cocktail or Gin-tonic, courtesy of Central Hisumer.

Cultural Calendar

Beyond showcasing the local food scene, the event has become a cherished tradition in Orihuela’s cultural calendar.

For more details about the 10th Tapas and Cocktail/Gin-tonic Route, head to the website: orihuelaturistica.es.