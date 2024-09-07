By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 12:05
• 1 minute read
Image: Guinness Book of Records.
Tapala Nadamuni, a 23-year-old student from India, has achieved a Guinness World Records title by creating the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner.
Measuring just 0.65 cm (0.25 inches) – smaller than the width of an average pinkie fingernail – this tiny vacuum surpasses the previous record by 0.2 cm, which was set in 2022.
The vacuum cleaner’s size is determined by its shortest axis, excluding the dimensions of the handle and power cord.
Tapala, who originally set the record in 2020 with a 1.76-cm vacuum, dedicated the past two years to reclaiming his title.
Despite two earlier attempts being unsuccessful, he refined his design significantly this time.
He crafted over 50 schematic diagrams to ensure his new design met all necessary standards.
For the record, a vacuum cleaner must be an electrically powered device that uses suction to pick up debris, creating negative internal pressure.
One of the key challenges was achieving sufficient suction.
Tapala had to make several modifications to his design after encountering issues during testing.
The vacuum is primarily constructed from a refillable ballpoint pen, with added plastic and metal components.
Inside, a tiny rotating fan powered by a four-volt vibration motor generates the suction needed to collect dust particles, which can then be emptied.
Tapala invested approximately 20,000 rupees (£181; $238) into this project.
Since childhood, he has had a passion for inventing gadgets and is thrilled to have reclaimed the record after four years.
He remarked, “All the students in our college were amazed at this tiny vacuum cleaner, and my faculty told me that it’s the most beautiful creation they’ve ever seen.”
Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
