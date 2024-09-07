 Spend and scratch: Vera’s September initiative « Euro Weekly News
Spend and scratch: Vera’s September initiative

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 11:29 • 1 minute read

Vera is giving rewards for spending locally in the month of September Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Vera is launching a new discount campaign to boost local shopping and enhance the local festivities.

Building on past success, like the ‘Bonos al Consumo’ initiative, which sold 1,500 vouchers in 10 minutes, the town hopes to stimulate further spending, coinciding with the return to school and the Fair in honour of San Cleofas.

In collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Almeria, Vera‘s Department of Commerce will promote local businesses through several campaigns under the Retail Trade Program.

These efforts include the “Buy in Vera! September has a prize” campaign, running throughout September. 

Shoppers who spend at least €10 in 50 participating stores will receive scratch cards offering discounts, redeemable by October 30.

The scratch cards may offer discounts of up to €50 on selected items, with prizes applied on future purchases. 

This campaign aims to support local businesses before the Christmas season and will coincide with other events, including the International Day of Commerce in October, Halloween’s “Enchanted Night,” and Black Friday promotions. 

The goal of this initiative is to raise awareness about the importance of local commerce and to help support local businesses.

