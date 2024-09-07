Spend and scratch: Vera’s September initiative

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 11:29 • 1 minute read

Vera is giving rewards for spending locally in the month of September Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Vera is launching a new discount campaign to boost local shopping and enhance the local festivities.

Building on past success, like the ‘Bonos al Consumo’ initiative, which sold 1,500 vouchers in 10 minutes, the town hopes to stimulate further spending, coinciding with the return to school and the Fair in honour of San Cleofas.

In collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Almeria, Vera‘s Department of Commerce will promote local businesses through several campaigns under the Retail Trade Program.

These efforts include the “Buy in Vera! September has a prize” campaign, running throughout September.

Shoppers who spend at least €10 in 50 participating stores will receive scratch cards offering discounts, redeemable by October 30.

The scratch cards may offer discounts of up to €50 on selected items, with prizes applied on future purchases.

This campaign aims to support local businesses before the Christmas season and will coincide with other events, including the International Day of Commerce in October, Halloween’s “Enchanted Night,” and Black Friday promotions.

The goal of this initiative is to raise awareness about the importance of local commerce and to help support local businesses.

The full list of participating shops

PEOPLE Marine Toy Shop Ros Makers Morata Grocery Majuelos Stationery Majuelos Toy Shop Gloria Shop Miguel Muñoz Footwear Opticalia Mahis Miss bianko Roxy hair salon Francisco Gil opticians Zoe’s Emporium Moya varieties Fashion Ten Mabelia Perfumerías Itabi F&A Little Children’s Shoe Shop The seamster Óptica Jorge B Elisa Belmonte Pharmacy Sol Jewelry Baraza Stationery Sarah’s Flowers Florist Lia Lio Emo Aesthetic Isabel Aegea Hearing Center Nobel Library Color Q Another Look Optics Urban Kids Sea & Light Boutique 40 Degrees Dante Stationery Luan Urban by Jack & Jones Sensia Hearing and Optical Center True Fashion A & M Fashion Woman’s Corset and Lingerie Che-Man Menswear Che-Woman Women’s Clothing Vist-T Neocopy Vera Copistería Goyra Ofi s.l. Josefina Home and Lingerie Atrium Boutique Industrial Supplies Ferrevera s.l.

BEACH Atmosphere Armony Beach Club Gala Gastronomy

