By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 15:39 • 1 minute read

Image: Grupo Montaña de Sax / Facebook

Get ready for “Hiker’s Day 2024,” the annual hiking event in Sax that offers the opportunity to explore new trails and reconnect with nature.

This year’s event will kick off on Sunday, September 29, with a scenic hike through the La Torre, beginning at 8:30.AM from the Petanca area.

The Mountain Group invites participants to experience an alternative route to La Torre, offering a unique and slightly more challenging way to reach this stunning part of Sax.

New Adventure

Unlike the traditional path taken during the May 1st pilgrimage, this route promises a new adventure for seasoned hikers.

Starting from the Petanca area, hikers will journey through the Urban Gardens, following the stream surrounded by pine trees and native plants for about seven kilometres.

The stream, which flows down to the Vinalopó, is in excellent condition.

Although the path has always existed, it has been improved, likely due to the lack of rain, which has kept the trail intact.

Open to All

This event is open to all ages, though minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The organisers recommend that participants come prepared with sturdy hiking boots, sun protection, sunglasses, a fully charged mobile phone, as well as food and water.

For more information or to reserve your spot, email gmonsax2015@gmail.com.