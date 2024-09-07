Tamisa Hotel Mijas to reopen

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 11:06 • 1 minute read

Tamisa being remodelled for reopening. Credit: EWN

The Tamisa Golf Hotel is to finally reopen its doors in a new concept luxury boutique style with 24 suites.

The Salmántica Cum Laude group has invested more than €4 million in the purchase and remodelling of the Tamisa Golf Hotel located in Mijas which will finally reopen its doors in October after being closed since 2019. This will be the group’s first hotel project on the Costa del Sol and is hoped will generate around fifty direct and indirect jobs.

Casimiro Rodríguez, director of the new hotel, explained that the establishment will be converted into a 24-room boutique hotel in which ‘every detail will be taken care of to the maximum.’

El Mirador del Golf restaurant with a focus on Iberian food and local, seasonal produce

The hotel will incorporate a new restaurant open to the public called El Mirador del Golf with a focus on Iberian food and local, seasonal produce. ‘It won’t be an extensive menu, but it will be very versatile. So much so that we plan between 4 or 5 menu changes throughout the year, adapting to the products of each season,’ explained the new hotel manager.

For the new Tamisa Golf Hotel, the strategy will also focus on holding corporate and family events, with special emphasis on the wedding sector. ‘We have a spectacular outdoor area that makes it a unique location for holding this type of event and that is why we are going to focus our efforts on this line of business,’ said Rodríguez.

Tamisa Golf Hotel currently hiring

Currently, the hotel is looking for certain staff profiles. According to Rodríguez, ’We will be looking for people who are eager to work in a versatile environment, because in a small business like this one we need versatility, that is to say, that a person who works in reception can do some other services, as well as in the cafeteria, restaurant and others.’

The restaurant El Mirador Golf will be open to the public, anyone can go without having to be a guest at the hotel, and will offer an interesting gastronomic experience.