The Elton Experience Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 12:37 • 1 minute read

Paul Maxwell playing Malmo, Sweden. Credit: Paul Maxwell, facebook.

An amazing tribute to one of today’s most iconic performers, Sir Elton John at Benalmadena’s Auditorium.

Reliving the musical trajectory of one of the most iconic living legends who revolutionised and influenced the course of music history. The Elton Experience is a journey through the life and career of the British artist through his hit songs and the voice and piano playing of Paul Maxwell.

Paul Maxwell, is an international performer and artist of British origin but grew up in Andalusia. He currently resides in Marbella and his charismatic humour and Andalusian grace makes him a unique artist on stage nationwide and around Europe. Paul has shared the stage with great stars such as Michael Bolton, Tony Hadley, Lionel Ritchie, Simply Red, Seal, George Benson, among others.

Maxwell has performed for Cilla Black, Sir Cliff Richard, Westlife & Bill Clinton

He has also enjoyed a huge following in his own piano bars over the years such as the Marvellous Piano Bar, The Piano Man Bar, Maxwell’s Live Music and Joy’s Live. He has also performed at private events for the Dutch Royal Family (2004), Cilla Black, Sir Cliff Richard, Westlife, Bill Clinton at benefit galas in The Midem 2008 (with the presentation of his album ‘Love and Pride’ as well as numerous parties for the jet set in Marbella.

The latest project is performing the music of Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupen with his live band together with a symphony orchestra. This concert named “The Elton Experience” has been performed all over Europe.

The Elton Experience starring Paul Maxwell is on at the Benalmadena Auditorium on Sunday, September 13 at 9.30pm. Ticket prices are €20, €35 for two or €15 for pensioners, and available from various online sources including eventbrite.es.