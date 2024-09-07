By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 14:19 • 1 minute read

All proceeds from the first Solidarity Race will go to the Poco Frecuentes Foundation Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

The first edition of the Pilar Solidarity Race is happening this year in support of the Poco Frecuentes Foundation.

The first Virgen del Pilar Solidarity Race will take place on October 6 in the capital of Almeria.

The race will follow a 6.2 kilometre route through the city as well as a children’s race.

Almeria’s residents and visitors of the race can also enjoy an exhibition of Guardia Civil equipment at Plaza de Las Velas.

Presented at the Guardia Civil Headquarters, the race is organised with support from the Government Subdelegation, Provincial Council, and City Council of Almeria.

The event aims to raise funds for the Poco Frecuentes Foundation, which supports people with rare diseases.

Jose Maria Martin, the deputy government representative in Almeria, emphasised the importance of administrative involvement, calling the public to participate and support the cause.

“This is a charity event in which a large part of the administrations of Almería are participating. In addition to having a charitable purpose, this race will allow us to enjoy a healthy morning with the family,” said Jose Maria Martin.

Colonel Jorge Montero highlighted the race’s role in promoting healthy habits as part of the Guardia Civil’s new Physical Activity Plan.

Provincial Council vice-president Jose Antonio Garcia praised the race for strengthening ties between the Guardia Civil and the communities they protect while supporting charity.

Councillor Antonio Jesus Casimiro urged residents to join, describing it as a “path of solidarity.” Poco Frecuentes Foundation president Maria del Mar Beltran also thanked the organisers, emphasising the need for public collaboration.

Registration is open via 062 Almeria with all proceeds going to the Poco Frecuentes Foundation.

