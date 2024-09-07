By Anna Ellis •
Victor Adeboyejo, a striker for Bolton Wanderers, has sustained a “nasty back injury” following a particularly forceful sneeze.
Adeboyejo was set to play in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy group match against Barrow on September 3 but had to withdraw from the squad due to severe discomfort in his back and ribcage.
Bolton manager Ian Evatt, already managing a squad depleted by injuries and international absences, explained that the injury was triggered by a “pretty hefty sneeze.”
He shared with The Bolton News, “Victor has been dealing with a significant back issue, and surprisingly, a sneeze exacerbated it.”
The 26-year-old Adeboyejo has undergone a scan to assess the damage.
“He felt a crack between his ribs. We hope it’s just a cartilage or muscular problem, but we need to wait for the scan results to be sure,” Evatt said.
The injury followed a challenge in a game against Charlton.
Evatt humorously noted, “He was fine initially, but then had a particularly powerful sneeze.”
“Victor is a strong player, and even his sneezes are intense. I might need to reconsider how we handle injuries if sneezing becomes a factor.”
Despite Adeboyejo’s absence, Bolton secured a 3-2 victory against Barrow.
The team currently sits 18th in League One, with four points from their first four matches of the season.
