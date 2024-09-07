By Eleanor EWN • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 10:17 • 2 minutes read

The stunning ship set off in August and arrived safe and sound in New York this week. Credit: Erik Magnethi. X.

A cargo ship has crossed the Atlantic Ocean only powered by wind for the first time in nearly 100 years.

A groundbreaking cargo ship powered primarily by wind successfully crossed the Atlantic Ocean from France to New York. Laden with hundreds of pallets of champagne, wine, and cognac, this marked the first such voyage in nearly a century.

The French startup TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport) designed the innovative ship, demonstrating the viability of wind-powered cargo transportation as a competitive alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered container ships.

When Groundbreaking Meets Traditional

TOWT’s inaugural vessel, the Anemos, is a groundbreaking departure from traditional sailing ships. Featuring carbon fibre masts, the ship can hoist sails that are significantly larger than those on traditional wooden-mast vessels. This allows the Anemos to capture more wind energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The ship’s rigging system is fully mechanised, enabling its crew of seven to manage the seven sails and 3,000 square metres of sail area using a remote control. This advanced technology further enhances the ship’s efficiency and reduces the need for manual labour.

While the Anemos is slightly larger than the famous Cutty Sark in London, its cargo capacity is significantly smaller than modern container ships. However, TOWT’s innovative unloading system can reduce port waiting times, potentially offsetting the smaller capacity.

The ship’s propulsion system is primarily wind-powered, with diesel electric engines serving as a backup. When wind conditions are favourable, the propellers can even generate power from the wake, reducing the need for external sources of energy.

TOWT’s Anemos demonstrates the potential of wind-powered cargo transportation, offering a more sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered ships.

Brands Are Using the Service to Reach Their Climate Goals

TOWT, a pioneering company in wind-powered cargo transportation, offers a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered shipping. While the shipping costs are slightly higher than those of standard container ships, TOWT provides long-term contracts with predictable pricing, eliminating the fluctuations associated with diesel or fuel oil.

Customers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for sustainable shipping solutions. By choosing TOWT, companies can demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility and attract eco-conscious consumers. TOWT offers a QR code for product labels that allows customers to track the carbon savings associated with each shipment.

Compared to other decarbonization efforts in the shipping industry, TOWT’s wind-powered solution is immediately available and offers a tangible alternative to fossil fuels. Some proposed solutions, such as liquefied natural gas, may have significant environmental drawbacks, such as methane leaks.

TOWT currently operates two vessels and plans to expand its fleet to six ships by 2026. The company is also working to develop training programs for a new generation of sailing cargo captains to support the growing demand for sustainable shipping solutions.

By choosing TOWT, companies can contribute to a more sustainable future while enjoying the benefits of reliable and efficient cargo transportation.

