By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 13:13 • 2 minutes read

Image: DisobeyArt / Shutterstock.com.

A recent study has provided new insights into the relationship between alcohol consumption and health risks in older adults.

The research highlights some potential benefits associated with drinking wine, particularly when consumed with meals.

Michael Apstein, a wine writer and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses these findings in light of ongoing debates about the health effects of moderate alcohol consumption.

Moderate Drinking

Historically, research and popular media, have suggested that moderate drinking might offer cardiovascular benefits.

However, more recent studies have cast doubt on these claims, indicating that any level of alcohol consumption can increase cancer risk and may be detrimental to health.

One significant issue with past research is that it often fails to differentiate between types of alcohol – wine, beer, or spirits – and whether it is consumed with or without meals.

These factors are crucial because the type and consumption pattern of alcohol can influence blood alcohol levels, which in turn may affect health outcomes.

Recent Study

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open addressed these variables.

Conducted by researchers from Spain and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the study analysed data from 135,000 UK residents over the age of 60, using information from the UK Biobank.

The researchers examined how alcohol consumption patterns affected mortality, particularly among frail individuals and those with lower socioeconomic status.

The study found that heavy drinking was linked to higher mortality rates, especially from cancer and cardiovascular disease, in frail individuals and those with lower socioeconomic status.

Drinking with Meals

However, it also revealed that wine drinking, particularly when consumed with meals, was associated with lower overall death rates and reduced mortality from cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Interestingly, while the chemical composition of alcohol in wine is the same as in spirits, the context of consumption – wine typically being consumed more slowly and with food – seems to result in lower blood alcohol levels, potentially leading to better health outcomes.

This pattern appears to mitigate some of the risks associated with alcohol consumption.

Establishing Caution

However, it is crucial to note that this study only identifies associations rather than establishing causation.

It does not conclusively prove that drinking wine with meals directly reduces mortality or the risks of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The observed benefits could also be influenced by other factors, such as the overall lifestyle and health habits of those who consume wine moderately.