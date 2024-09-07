By Eleanor EWN • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 10:37 • 3 minutes read

An athlete shoots a bow and arrow with her feet at the 2021 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan. Credit: yiihya. X.

The fifth World Nomad Games are set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from September 8th to 13th. The exciting blend of sports, culture, and global competition awaiting participants and spectators will kick off tomorrow.

Significance of the Games

This prestigious event showcases a unique blend of sports, cultural activities, and scientific competitions.

Since their inception in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, the World Nomad Games have gained global recognition. While the initial focus was on Central Asian countries, the event has expanded to include participants from over 60 countries, including a significant European contingent.

The Games celebrate the diversity of cultures and traditions worldwide, transcending the original emphasis on ethnic and nomadic groups. The World Nomad Games offer a platform for cultural exchange, sportsmanship, and international cooperation.

They come just as the Paris Paralympics come to an end, representing a long summer of sport that’s spilling into autumn.

World Nomad Games Are Enjoying Unprecedented Success

The global sports community is grappling with challenges stemming from widespread doping scandals and the increasing politicisation of sports. This has led to a growing recognition of the importance of embracing ethnic and historical sports.

The World Nomad Games capitalise on this trend by showcasing a diverse range of sports that resonate with people worldwide. From martial arts and wrestling to archery and equestrian events, these games offer a platform for athletes to connect with their cultural heritage.

The organisers of the World Nomad Games have successfully combined historical and ethnic sports with a global appeal. This approach has garnered significant interest from around the world, with 88 countries participating in the upcoming event.

The inclusion of Austria, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Finland, France, Czechia, and Estonia demonstrates the widespread appeal and inclusivity of the World Nomad Games.

Kazakhstan: The Perfect Host for the World Nomad Games

This year’s World Nomad Games mark a significant departure from previous editions. For the first time, the event is being held in a major city: Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The decision to host the Games in Kazakhstan reflects the country’s rapid development and its commitment to preserving its cultural heritage. Astana, a modern and technologically advanced city, offers a unique setting for showcasing the intersection of tradition and progress.

By choosing Kazakhstan as the venue, the organisers aim to demonstrate that the World Nomad Games can thrive in a contemporary and culturally rich environment. This event serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional sports and their ability to connect people from diverse backgrounds.

The Political and Commercial Benefits of Holding Games

While the World Nomad Games primarily focus on cultural exchange and sports, they also have significant implications for tourism and business development. The Games attract a unique demographic of travellers seeking authentic experiences beyond traditional seaside holidays.

These visitors are drawn to explore different cultures, engage in adventurous activities, and immerse themselves in unique sporting events. While the organisers may not explicitly view the Games as a business platform, the event naturally fosters interpersonal connections and networking opportunities.

With representatives from 88 countries gathering in Kazakhstan, the Games provide a platform for building relationships and exploring potential business collaborations. The presence of over 1000 multilingual and well-educated volunteers further showcases Kazakhstan’s readiness for investment and highlights the country’s modern infrastructure and security.

For investors considering opportunities in Kazakhstan, the World Nomad Games offer a valuable opportunity to experience the country’s culture, infrastructure, and potential for business growth firsthand.

Heads of State to Attend the Games

The World Nomad Games are attracting a high-level delegation of international dignitaries. Heads of State from Central Asia, along with the Prime Minister of Hungary and the President of Mongolia, are expected to attend the event. Representatives from various countries will also be present.

The Games are anticipated to draw over 20,000 guests from the European region, including visitors, athletes, and tourists. This significant turnout highlights the growing interest in and global appeal of the event.

A primary objective of the World Nomad Games is to foster public diplomacy and build connections among people from different cultures. The apolitical nature of the Games creates a platform for peaceful exchange and understanding.

Keep up to date with our sports news here.