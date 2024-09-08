By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 17:49 • 1 minute read

Image: Hijos de la Inmaculada - Torrevieja / Facebook.

The Holy See has granted a second-degree relic of Saint John Paul II to the Royal Association of the Sons of the Immaculate Conception of Torrevieja,

The relic will be venerated in the Museum-Camarín of La Purísima.

This decision came after careful consideration by the Dicastery for the Cause of Saints, which evaluated the request that included the essential nihil obstat (a formal approval) from José Ignacio Munilla, the bishop of Orihuela-Alicante.

Museum of La Purisima

Munilla affirmed the dignity of the Museum of La Purísima as an appropriate place for the relic of Pope John Paul II, a figure widely known for his deep Marian devotion.

The Royal Association hopes that this relic will enhance devotion to Pope John Paul II, who was known for his strong Marian faith and dedication to various Marian devotions around the world.

The late pope made numerous references to the Virgin Mary throughout his papacy, particularly honouring the Immaculate Conception, a devotion highlighted annually on December 8 in Rome’s Plaza de España.

Certificate of Authenticity

The relic, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, was sent from the Vicariate of Rome’s Liturgy Office via the Apostolic Nunciature in Spain to the Bishopric of Orihuela-Alicante.

From there, the Royal Association collected it for transfer to Torrevieja.

Welcoming Celebration

Both the parish priest, José Antonio Gea, and the Association’s president, Antonio Aniorte, expressed great joy at receiving the relic, seeing it as a significant event for the Parish of the city’s patron saint.

A solemn celebration is being organised to welcome the relic in the near future.