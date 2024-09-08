By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 19:02 • 1 minute read

Alfas Spiritual Friends will resume their activities on September 12, Credit: Shutterstock: Nikki Zalewski

After the summer break, the Alfas Spiritual Friends Centre will resume its activities on Thursday September 12.

The Centre welcomes everyone to join and participate in its series of spiritual evenings, which will be held at The Comm, where they have very kindly been allocated a new room which they love.

Details of their September programme are as follows:

September 12: Rose from Torrevieja will be taking the service, accompanied by a guest medium.

September 19: Ian Elliott, a clairvoyant medium born in Ireland and now living in Denmark, will be visiting.

September 26:The very popular Michelle Preston will be joining them from Elche.

Alfas Spiritual Friends will have more spiritual evenings in October

Back by popular demand, they have arranged for several UK and international mediums to attend the services planned for October. In addition, there will be a number of much-requested mediums from Murcia and other areas. Further details of the October programme will be provided here and on the Alfas Spiritual Friends Facebook page in due course.

For those who wish to go along, the Centre is located downstairs at The Comm (previously known as the Forum Mare Nostrum), Camino del Pincho 2, l’Alfas del Pi, 03580, Alicante.

Each service starts at 6.30pm and anyone looking for further information can contact Dot on 634 320 013, or via email at dorothydorothy608@gmail.com

