By Harry Sinclair • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 17:10 • 1 minute read

Joaquin Perez de la Blanca announcing the opening date: September 12 Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

Almeria will open a new museum, the Museo de la Vega, honouring the historic impact of the Vega.

Councillor Joaquin Perez de la Blanca announced the opening, happening on September 12, adding “It will be the city’s eleventh museum.”

Located next to Andarax Park, the 7,000-square-metre ecomuseum “is intended to house ethnographic values ​​of the Vega, especially in this period from the beginning of the 20th century to the mid-1950s.”

The first documents on the Vega of Almeria “date back to the Muslim domination.” according to the Vega de Almeria group.

Funded with €1.3 million from FEDER, this museum is a significant addition to the city’s cultural offerings.

Perez de la Blanca emphasised the importance of Almeria’s museum network, which saw 28,000 visitors this summer.

The Civil War Shelters were the most popular, followed by the Heritage Interpretation Centre (CIP) and Casa del Cine.

Perez de la Blanca pointed out that “The Archaeological Site Centre, despite remaining largely unknown, has seen a notable growth in terms of visitors. This growth is motivated by the activities that have been carried out to promote it.”

Investments are planned for several museums in 2024 and 2025, as Perez states, “the museum spaces are the priority objective, to update them and equip them with technology worthy of a city like Almeria.”

Addressing complaints about the Antonio de Torres House Museum, Perez confirmed planned improvements, including air conditioning upgrades and a focus on promoting the museum in La Cañada.

“we are ambitious with regard to the actions we have to carry out in La Cañada and in this sense we want to give more promotion to this neighbourhood. We plan to highlight the life of Antonio de Torres,” Perez stated enthusiastically.

Almeria’s tourism data remains strong and these improvements will only help, with 87% occupancy in August and a cruise ship with 300 passengers boosting local businesses.

