Almeria’s Machu Picchu: Los Canos, Seron

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 17:13 • 1 minute read

The unknown Machu Picchu of Almeria Credit: Turismo Seron

The natural wonder of Machu Picchu may be 9,000 kilometres away, but Almeria has its own hidden, mountainside village.

Los Canos, once a remote village on a steep mountainside, is now a growing tourist destination.

Historically home to locals navigating steep streets transporting animals and goods, the now-abandoned houses captivate visitors with their unique charm.

Located in Seron, Almeria, the village’s popularity has surged due to its stunning location and the Alderire Valley’s lush, forest-like landscape.

Los Canos has earned the nickname “Machu Picchu of Almeria” for its resemblance to the famous Inca site, with ruins perched on a steep hillside. Exploring the ruins offers a glimpse into the past, with remnants of furniture, utensils, and toys still found in the old homes.

This area, located in the Sierra de los Filabres, is now designated as a special conservation zone “due to its flora and fauna, as well as the importance of its geology.”

As the Seron City Council points out, Los Canos is “a place of great uniqueness with respect to other natural spaces that we can find around it.”

Nearby, Paleolithic remains and cave paintings in Piedra de la Romana add to the historical significance of the region, making Los Canos a must-visit for nature and history enthusiasts.

