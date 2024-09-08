By Adam Woodward • Updated: 08 Sep 2024 • 10:28 • 1 minute read

Works by Natalia Haupt, Alonso Flores & Robert Heidegger. Credit: EWN

Artsenal Inoxis, the offbeat art collective and gallery in Alhaurín el Grande opened its latest show on Saturday, September 7 with a celebration of Malaga Province’s artistic talents.

Despite torrential rains, the event took off with a packed house full of artists, art fans and those just curious to see what was happening. The exhibition, housed in the Artsenal Inoxis space, a work of art in itself, featured the latest works of 11 artists working locally, exhibiting samples of creations inspired by the local society and environment. The festive uplifting atmosphere was propelled along by the talents of compare and singer Leon with an energetic set of classic tunes from the 90s through to the current day.

The artworks on offer included the talents of the likes of photographer Suzy Corby whose ‘Ghost Trees’ images capture the stark black and white eeriness of the twisted, blackened charred trees left by the 2022 Sierra de Mijas fires, a few hundred metres from the gallery itself, but curiously offer a sense of hope and rebirth with flecks of colour from recovering flora.

Another notable inclusion in the show are the latest works by Chandy Haggett whose murals have already become part of the local landscape in Alhaurín and reflect the social character and history of this small Guardalhorce town with 2 or 3 tone block contrasts representing the people and traditions of the area.

Also on offer is the wonderfully whimsical illustrations of local life from Entegux featuring elements of familiar local life that delight when one recognises the sites, and sometimes the local characters, presented in his works.

Both the exhibition and the exhibition space itself is well worth a visit and full of the quirky permanent metal exhibits of Robert Heidegger, resident sculptor. The Artsenal Inoxis Autumn exhibition runs until November 22.