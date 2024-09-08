By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 14:42 • 2 minutes read

Beloved beluga whale Hvaldimir Credit: Pa ett pust - Aleksander Nordahl, Facebook

The beloved beluga whale, Hvaldimir, who was found dead in Norwegian waters on September 1, may have been shot, according to animal rights groups.

Beloved whale may have been shot dead

Hvaldimir, rumoured to have been a Russian spy or a therapy whale was found dead at the Risavika Bay in southern Norway and was initially reported to have had no visible exterior injuries. However, two animal rights organisations, OneWhale and NOAH, have now filed charges in a bid to launch a police investigation, suspecting that the beloved whale was intentionally shot to death.

The animal rights organisation OneWhale stated in an Instagram post; “Several veterinarians, biologists, and ballistics experts have reviewed (the) evidence of Hvaldimir´s injuries, determining that the whale´s death was the result of a criminal act.” The post included photos of what appeared to be holes and streaks of blood on Hvaldimir´s body.

The whale´s carcass has now been sent to Norway´s veterinarian institute for autopsy. “The injuries on the whale are alarming and of a nature that cannot rule out a criminal act – it is shocking,” said Siri Martinsen, veterinarian, and leader of the Oslo-based animal rights organisation NOAH. “Given the suspicion of a criminal act, it is crucial that the police are involved quickly. Hvaldimir was significant to many, and all facts must be brought to light regarding his death.”

Beloved whale´s death under investigation; found shot?

A father and son who were out fishing were the first to spot the celebrity whale´s passing; “I thought it was a boat that had overturned,” said 16-year-ild Storm Karolius Kristiansen to the Press. “So my father and I steered our boat over to check it out. I was shocked, I´d never seen a whale off Tananger.”

Kristiansen, his father, and passers-by were able to fasten a rope around the whale and tow him in, eventually hoisting him out of the water at the nearby Risavika harbour. Hvaldimir was believed to be around 15 years old and was meant to be moved further north in the Norwegian sea to join other white beluga whales.

“Hvaldimir was a special whale that many had become so fond of,” stated NOAH. “Many people have worked hard to make sure Hvaldimir was well taken care of, so many are now in despair over his death. NOAH thinks its our responsibility to find out what happened, so we and OneWhale have chosen to report this to the police.”

The organisations have not yet received the results of Hvaldimir´s autopsy, as authorities continue to investigate his sudden death.

Find out what´s happening in Europe and beyond.