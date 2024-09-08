Benidorm Palace hosts a Soul & Motown Party

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

The Signatures will perform at Benidorm Palace Credit: thesignatures.co.uk

If you are a lover of Northern Soul and Motown, then you can’t miss the upcoming Northern Soul & Motown Party taking place at the Benidorm Palace.

This event marks the first of its kind at this spectacular venue and promises to be an absolute blast!

Taking place on September 15 and 16 from 1.00pm, prepare for two incredible days filled with nonstop music from some of the industry’s most talented live performers and DJs. Witness electrifying performances by Northern Soul tribute bands The Signatures, and Do I Love You, offering authentic renditions of beloved classics.

Furthermore, dance the night away to the legendary founder of Wigan Casino, Russ Winstanley, and an incredible lineup of DJs spinning the very best of Northern Soul and Motown hits. Not to mention, the top-notch sound system will completely transport you to the heart of the action.

Pre Soul & Motown Party taking place at The Soul Bar

Additionally, if you’re looking to kick off the excitement even earlier, be sure to attend the pre-party at The Soul Bar on September 13 and 14, running from noon until late. The Soul Bar offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for mingling with fellow soul enthusiasts and enjoying fantastic tunes courtesy of Fresh Radio, the online station supporting this event.

A two-day pass costs €65 and gives you access to all the shows and activities at Benidorm Palace. Food is available for an extra €10 per day. Tickets can be booked on their website. or by calling 0034 965 851 660.

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North