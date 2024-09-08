CALPE 41 Club are looking for new members

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 20:23 • 1 minute read

Members and friends enjoying CALPE 41 Club’s Charter Anniversary Night at Restaurante Puerto Blanco Credit: CALPE 41 Club

If you are a former member of either the Round Table or 41 Clubs and have recently relocated to Spain, the CALPE 41 Club may be a great way for you to meet new people.

It was established 18 years ago as part of a global network aimed at offering support and fostering social connections for men affiliated with Rotary Clubs worldwide.

After a vibrant summer, CALPE 41 Club is gearing up for an exhilarating autumn season. As they excitedly make all the preparations, they will soon unveil details of their upcoming events scheduled for the final four months of the year. Members can look forward to a Supper Party for visiting 41 Club members from the UK, boules matches, lunch meetings, and a Christmas party.

CALPE 41 Club meeting and lunch

In the meantime, they are kicking off the season with a get-together at their regular venue, the Hotel Gran Sol in Calpe. This will be a meeting and lunch on September 19, commencing at 12.15pm.

If that sounds like something you might enjoy, the club is always happy to accept new members and visitors. Whether you were previously a member of the Round Table or a 41 Club in the UK or Europe or simply consider yourself a like-minded individual, the club would be delighted to meet you.

For more information, reach out to the 2024 Chairman, Hugh Stewart, via email at hughiestewie@gmail.com.

