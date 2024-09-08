Clay workshop with wine tasting

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 15:39 • 1 minute read

Clay creations made at Casa Pablo. Credit: Casa Pablo

Casa Pablo in Marbella invites everyone to a unique experience with their exclusive Craft & Wine workshop.

In this ingenious event, participants will have the chance to create a decorative piece with their own hands with clay and at the same time enjoy the pleasure of tasting the best wines in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Participants can unleash their imagination and design your their piece of decoration in Casa Pablo’s clay workshop, guided by an expert teacher who accompanies them every step of the way.

Guided clay workshop session with wine tasting

While shaping a masterpiece, visitors can enjoy a selection of exquisite wines and a delicious snack elevating the creative experience to another level. Materials are Included, so don’t worry about a thing as they provide all the necessary materials so that the only focus is to enjoy and create. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing afternoon or a fun day to share with friends, Craft & Wine is a perfect combination of art, wine and a good atmosphere.

Casa Pablo is much more than just a wine bar or wine shop in Marbella. It has the affection and commitment to fine wines that the García family has had with their own home since 1966, creating the most complete and select wine cellar in the heart of Marbella. Casa Pablo’s next Craft and Wine event is on Wednesday, September 18 at 6pm at Casa Pablo on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna, 2, Marbella. Bookings can be placed at the Casa Pablo website, casapablo.es, and the cost per person is €35.