Cristina Ryan, symphonic fusion

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 13:51 • 1 minute read

Cristina Ryan playing violin. Credit: Cristina Ryan, Facebook.

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is reopen after their Summer break with a full lineup of shows musical concerts.

On Saturday, September 14 the theatre is hosting an evening of symphonic sounds and popular music through violin and vocals. ‘The Magic of Music’ by prize-winning violinist and singer, Cristina Ryan, an artist graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Music, who will be performing a fusion of symphonic sounds and popular recognisable music and song.

For one night only, Christina Ryan allows the audience to experience her very own private musical world through a varied repertoire of old and new which reflect her feelings, inspirations and influences in life. A musical proposal which blends classical virtuosity with refined popular music.

Prize-winning musician and singer, Christina Ryan has toured the World

Cristina Ryan has played for audiences all over the World touring throughout Ireland, the UK, Europe and America. In 2005, she performed as a soloist with the Dublin Youth Symphony Orchestra on their tour to San Francisco, San Jose and throughout the rest of California.

In September 2009 she took part in a concert alongside Sir Elton John at the Royal Albert Hall as part of a fundraising event for the Royal Academy of Music, and in 2011 she toured with the RIAM Chamber orchestras throughout the United stated performing at the Metropolitan in Washington and in New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall. She also appeared on The X factor in 2010 and played in Sir Peter Maxwell Davies’s opera Kommilitonen opera.

Tickets for this spectacular musical show are available now and selling out fast. They are available from the Salón Varietés box office on Calle Emancipation, Fuengirola centre between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday or by calling 952 474 542. Alternatively from the website, salonvarietes.com.