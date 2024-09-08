By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 14:35 • 1 minute read

Guri and Eider. Credit Deep House, Guri and Eider, Facebook.

Deep House artists Guri and Eider from Mallorca, stalwarts of and well embedded in the Balearics club scene, play Marbella’s Breathe club in September.

DJ Andreu Moyà, AJA Guri, and singer Eider Blanco, met over a decade ago during conversations over their love of electronic music, and forming a sound that would shake up Mallorca’s music scene.

Their first live gig was as the live band ‘Round Shaped Triangles’ with Pedro (Guri’s brother), an extremely versatile and talented musician with whom they began to give a more musical touch to their productions and to improve their staging. After the pandemic came, everything changed again. After a break of almost two years and reflecting on where they wanted to go, they decided to go back to the studio to dedicate 100 percent of their time and energy to the first album as Guri & Eider, where their sound evolved and matured.

Guri and Eider’s influences lie in Crazy P, Detroit Swindle, Keinemusik and Laurent Garnier, but with fresher twist on the Deep House sound, a style they have already played to clubgoers in France, Berlin, Barcelona and of course in Ibiza.

Guri and Eider are playing Air by Breathe, rooftop bar and club in Marbella on Thursday, September 19, a spot with a variety of experiences that follow the flow of the day. In the evening the scene moves to the panoramic rooftop sky bar – one of the best of its kind in Marbella. Book your table by prepaying €100 minimum spend per person, or secure an unseated entrance ticket with a drink for 40€ from the Breathe website.