Denia Jazz Festival record attendance

Record attendance at Jazz Festival
Credit:denia.es
The summer 2024 programme featured four concerts at the Denia Jazz Festival, marking the event’s 10th anniversary with a remarkable turnout of around 2,000 attendees.
Held in the picturesque gardens of Torrecremada throughout August, the festival showcased a stellar lineup of national and international artists, drawing praise from music enthusiasts.
Councillor for Culture Raul Garcia de la Reina lauded the program for its high quality and revealed that scheduling the last two concerts on weekends, specifically on Saturday and Friday, rather than coinciding with other festive events, may have contributed to the increased attendance.
Renowned pianists Luca Filastro and Bernd Lhotzky kicked off the festival on Thursday August 1, followed by pianist and vocalist Francesca Tandori and her trio on Thursday August 8.
The saxophonist and festival director, Enric Peidro, unveiled a new tribute project to musician and composer Juan Tizon alongside the International Jazz Quartet on Saturday August 17. The festival culminated on Friday August 23, with the return of the festive jazz group Racalmuto from Madrid.
The councillor emphasised the success of the festival’s venue and the Gardens of Torrecremada. He noted the positive feedback from the audience after each concert, underscoring the overall satisfaction with this year’s event.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
