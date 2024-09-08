Discount Shopping Vouchers: Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 18:14 • 2 minutes read

Credit:Shutterstock:Natee Meepian

We have reached the time of year when several Town Councils in Costa Blanca North offer vouchers to support local enterprises and residents alike.

To date, Euro Weekly News has been made aware of three of them: Alfas del Pi, Finestrat, and Villajoyosa.

As each one operates slightly differently, below is a summary of the voucher scheme for each town:

Alfas del Pi: Voucher running September 9 to October 9

This will come into effect on Monday, September 9, to coincide with the start of the school year and will run until October 9.

During this time, residents of Alfas del Pi will be able to purchase vouchers valued at 10,20, 50, 100 and 150 euros, paying only 50 per cent of the nominal value for each one, up to a maximum voucher value of €150 per person.

The vouchers will be provided in a digital format and can be spent in multiple participating stores or as a single purchase. Conditions apply, and full details, including how to request the vouchers, can be found at this website.

Finestrat: Voucher scheme running until December 30

‘Finestrat Consumer Bonus’ is already running and will continue until December 30 to help with the expense of Christmas.

Vouchers will be available in denominations of 10, 20, and 50 euros, and consumers will pay half price to buy them. The maximum value of vouchers per person is €300, and then vouchers can be spent in stores that have signed up for the scheme.

This year, that number has been increased as the employee threshold for establishments that wish to participate has been increased from 10 to 15. Conditions apply, and vouchers can be purchased from here or by visiting the Department of Residents of Other Nationalities on the 2nd floor of the town hall.

Villajoyosa: Voucher scheme running until September 30

This will come into effect from September 4, running until September 30.

During this time, residents can request vouchers with a nominal value of 10, 20 or 50 euros up to a maximum value of €50 per person.

Unlike the other schemes, these are entirely free of charge, although any purchase they are used against must be twice as much as the voucher value.

The vouchers are also only valid for seven days from receipt. Conditions apply, and vouchers can be downloaded at this website or collected in person at Vilameseu (Carrer Colon 57) on September 5 and 6 between 10.00am and 2.00pm.

