By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 16:11 • 1 minute read

Start of 2023's first 'Doggy Race' in Antequera. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Antequera.

Antequera is celebrating the second year of its ‘Doggy Race’ on September 29, an initiative that combines another year sport and animal welfare, with Antakira club deportivo as overseers of the event.

It is a charity race in which pet lovers will be able to participate with their fellow doggy companions. The main objective of the event is to raise funds for the benefit of the Sociedad Protectora de Animales y Plantas de Málaga and the Patitas Andaluzas association.

As something new, there will be two race categories: a competitive one, which will be approximately ten kilometres long for more experienced runners which will not only be on asphalted streets, but also across the fields for the well-being of pets, and another family fun race. People are expected to participate and enjoy an event that last year brought together 130 participants. There will also be an exhibition of the animal shelter to show its work, sell specialist products, and also promote the adoption of dogs.

The registration fee is €15 euros and covers the participation of the dog and its owner, including a T-shirt and the Runner’s Bag. Registration is open until the day of the event, although it is recommended to register before September 23 to guarantee the T-shirt on the specialised Dorsal Chip website.