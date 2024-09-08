Drumming Jazz Standards, Speakeasy

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 19:33 • 1 minute read

Giustino Graziosi at the drums. Credit: Giustino Graziosi, Facebook.

Funky drumming Jazz standards at the Speakeasy Club, Fuengirola with Giustino Graziosi at the helm.

Giustino Graziosi is an Italian drummer, composer, and music educator with deep influences from genres such as Jazz, Funk, Hip Hop, R&B, and Soul. From a young age, he passionately dedicated himself to the study of drums, adopting an educative and personalised approach that has allowed him to develop his own unique and authentic and distinctive style.

Throughout his career, he has combined his technical knowledge with an innate creativity style, leading him to excel in both composition and performance. His ability to fuse different rhythms and genres has earned him recognition on the music scene.

Unconventional drummer and teacher

As an educator, Giustino Graziosi is committed to inspiring the next generation of musicians, using unconventional methods tailored to the individual needs of his students. His dedication to teaching has left a significant impact on those who have had the opportunity to learn from him.

On this occasion, Graziosi will be playing familiar Jazz Standards with his own personal twist, and he will be accompanied by Adriano on flute. It’s free to get in, but booking a table is recommended. The show starts at 11pm on Saturday, September 14 at Speakeasy Jazz and Cocktails, Complejo Comercial Las Rampas, Fuengirola.