By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Sep 2024 • 12:44 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

The bar-cafeteria at the Central Market of Elda has undergone a significant transformation.

The transformation features a modernised design, upgraded facilities, and an expanded gastronomic menu.

Traditional Dishes

The revamped bar-cafeteria now offers a diverse and appealing menu that includes traditional Elda dishes such as fasiuras (stuffed meatballs), fandango (a stew made with desalted cod, potatoes, tomatoes, onions and paprika), gachamiga (peasant garlic bread referred to as the greatest peasant dish of all time) and ollica de trigo (stew with wheat as the main ingredient, to which chickpeas and some vegetables are added).

Customers can also enjoy a grill service for cooking their market purchases on-site, with a takeaway option available as well.

Local Festivals

During local festivals like Moors and Christians, Fallas, and Major Festivals, the bar-cafeteria will feature seasonal specialities such as buñuelos de calabaza (pumpkin fritters), toña de patata (Easter cake made from potatoes) and potaje eldense (traditional Elda stew).

Remarkably, 85 per cent of the ingredients used are sourced from the shops within the Central Market.

Renovation Work

The renovation, costing 32,000 euros, has made the space more open and accessible.

It involved removing circular metal structures and floors, creating new bars with a metal framework covered in wooden slats, and installing ornamental plants and two large murals showcasing historic photographs of Elda.

Silvia Ibáñez, Councillor for Trade and Markets, praised the renovation, noting that it enhances a service utilised daily by numerous Central Market customers.

She highlighted the refurbishment as part of the Elda Council’s broader efforts to modernize and improve the city’s commercial offerings.