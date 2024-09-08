By Donna Williams • Updated: 08 Sep 2024 • 20:01 • 2 minutes read

Having a TIE will mean you are exempt from EES registration. Credit: Shutterstock: Mundissima

British holidaymakers flying to any of these 29 destinations may need to register their fingerprint for entry from November when the Entry/Exit System is set to be introduced.

The highly anticipated Entry/Exit System (EES) is scheduled to be launched in November after experiencing numerous delays and setbacks. It’s worth noting that in addition to airports, other modes of transportation will also be introducing EES.

Entry/Exit System will be in force in South England

For example, the Entry/Exit System will also be implemented at specific points in South England where French Border Forces conduct immigration checks. These include the port of Dover, the Eurotunnel, and St Pancras for the Eurostar. To minimise any inconvenience, it has been purported that the Eurotunnel will have over 100 kiosks, the Port of Dover will have 24 kiosks, and the Eurostar will have almost 50.

Once the new security system is in place, the UK Government has advised that most non-Eu citizens will be required to establish a ‘digital record’ before they can enter any of the countries within the Schengen Area. This process will involve registering biometric details, such as fingerprints, and having a photo taken upon entering the relevant country.

Having a TIE will make you exempt from Entry/Exit registration

It is worth noting that UK residents in Spain who possess a TIE card will be exempt from EES registration. However, the same does not apply to those who still have the non-biometric Green Certificate.

The exact date for introducing the new facilities to enforce the Entry/Exit System requirement is unknown. However, it is anticipated that once it is operational, it will only take travellers a few minutes to comply.

Furthermore, the UK Government has stated, “If British travellers decide to travel to visit a country in the Schengen area again within a three-year period of creating a digital record, they will only need to provide either their fingerprint or photograph at the border on entry and exit.”

Entry/Exit System will be in force in 29 Schengen Area countries

All 25 EU countries, excluding Cyprus and Ireland, will adopt the Entry/Exit System as they are also Schengen State Members. The remaining four Schengen Area members are Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Lichtenstein.

For the avoidance of doubt, the full 29 countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

As a reminder, the Entry/Exit System will replace the current method of manually stamping passports whenever a non-Schengen member enters one of these countries. This technological advancement aims to prevent people from abusing the 90-day rule and overstaying. It is also hoped that it will help tackle issues surrounding illegal immigrants.

