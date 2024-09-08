Fling called Swing: Denia Music Concert

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Sep 2024 • 21:35 • 1 minute read

Event include Lindy Hop workshop Credit: Shutterstock:Mirko Macari

Denia Town Council has recently announced an upcoming event titled “A Fling Called Swing.”

This live music concert aims to blend youthful energy, dance, and social inclusivity. Scheduled for Monday September 9, the event will take place at 7.30pm in the scenic Placa del Consell.

Commencing the evening’s festivities will be a complimentary introductory workshop focused on the art of Lindy Hop. This workshop is the result of a collaboration with the cultural swing collective La Marina Lindy Hop. Following this engaging workshop, a captivating concert will take place, during which attendees will have the opportunity to dance to vibrant live music. This will be performed by talented young musicians from various European countries, all of whom collaborate with Amicitia (an NGO for international volunteer camps).

Fling called Swing in Denia aims to raise awareness of ADHD

The primary goal of this event is to advocate social integration and raise awareness for individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), with the valuable support of youth associations in the Navy.

At the heart of the event are 16 talented musicians, aged 18 to 25, who will showcase their skills with 12 swinging musical numbers. They will be joined by La Marina Lindy Hop and members of the ADHD-16 association, creating an immersive and interactive musical experience for all participants.

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.